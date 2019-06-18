Frances Theresa Carusone







Frances Theresa Carusone passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.



Frances was born June 14, 1931 in Boston, MA



to William Short and



Robertina Short, nee Eaton. She graduated from Jamaica Plain High School in June 1949 and entered nursing training at Boston City Hospital in September of that year. She married Beato (Matt) Carusone on September 3, 1951.



Frances worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse in hospitals in Lowell, Burlington, and Woburn, MA, and cities North of Boston until her husband, Matt, a civilian worker for the Air Force, was transferred to Albuquerque in 1973. In Albuquerque she worked as the office nurse for Edward Sager, M.D. for almost 15 years before she retired in September of 1988. She was a Eucharistic Minister for the sick for over 10 years and was active with the Seniors Activities Ministry at her church until she had to give up these activities for health reasons in 1994.



She enjoyed traveling, especially to New England, to see family and friends. Frances had a love for Native American culture, and she and Matt had often traveled to pueblos and reservations and would purchase handmade crafts to decorate their home. She loved to cook and was known for her delicious meals. She liked to collect all types of ethnic recipes.



She was predeceased by her husband, Matt; daughter, Margret (Pegi) Imus; brother, William Short Jr.; granddaughter, Heather



Boynton and step-granddaughter, Miranda Barnes.



Frances was dearly loved and will be missed by her children, Matthew and



wife, Meridy of Shirley, MA, Fran of Rio Rancho, NM, Guy and wife, Nancy of Dallas, TX, Henry and wife, Michelle of Rio Rancho, NM, John and wife, Christianne of Hollis Center, ME; and her sisters, Robertina Landry of New Jersey, Elizabeth Longo of California, and Dorothy Messier of Georgia. She



will also be missed by



her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren,



nieces and nephews.



Frances was a resident of Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Armada Home Care, Armada Hospice, and Palmilla Memory Care for their care and kindness toward Frances during her final months.



A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at



FRENCH â€" Wyoming.



