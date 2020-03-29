Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Conner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Conner, age 94, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She entered this world on Sunday, February 14, 1926, in Philadelphia, PA, born to Carmen and Concetta Vona. She is survived by her daughter, Anna Maria Torres and husband Javier of Albuquerque NM; son, George Farina and wife Vicki of Killen AL; grandson, Jonathan Torres and wife Ashley of Albuquerque NM; great-grandson, Matthew Torres of Albuquerque NM; granddaughter, Lindsy Farina of Portland OR; grandson, Jordan Farina and wife Emily of Beaverton OR; brother, Tony Vona of Lansdale PA; sisters, Josephine Martella of Philadelphia PA and Rita Tropiano of Williamstown NJ. Frances was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Farina; brothers, John, Jimmy, and Orlando Vona; sisters, Philomena Maiaroto and Gilda Onderjka; and her second husband, Jasper Conner.







Frances loved her family with a passion, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson, Matthew! From the time Jonathan was two months old until he entered school, she lovingly took care of him. When Jonathan married and had a little boy of his own, the highlight of her week was meeting Jonathan, Ashley, and Matthew for lunch every Saturday and then having them come to the house for some family time. She especially enjoyed Matthew. She loved watching him play with his toys and then run and sit on her lap for some cuddle time. She was an amazing woman and will be deeply missed.



A service to celebrate her life is tentatively set for Thursday, April 16, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at FRENCH- University. Frances will be laid to rest with her husband at Santa Fe National Cemetery.



www.FrenchFunerals.com



