Frances Dee Short
Frances Dee Ogle Short



Frances Dee Ogle Short, age 88, passed away quietly in her sleep early Thursday morning September 10, 2020. She was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi on August 5, 1932. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Warren Short, her high school sweetheart and husband of 48 years. She was also preceded in death by her only child, Martha Elizabeth. She is survived by five nieces; cousins; and countless friends near and far. She was retired from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department. In addition to her many years of service to the Sheriff's department, Frances Dee was devoted to the music ministry at Mountainside United Methodist Church, Cedar Crest, NM for over 50 years. She worked with the youth group and was instrumental in creating a Music Scholarship Program which continues to acknowledge academic excellence in the Musical Arts. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 3:00

p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the music ministry at Mountainside Methodist Church, Cedar Crest, NM. Please visit our online guestbook for Frances at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 15, 2020.
