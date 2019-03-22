Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances E. Valentino. View Sign

Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and auntie, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 16, 2019 she was 101 years old. Frances was born February 25, 1918 in Jackson, MS and raised by her parents Ed and Madelsie Williams. Frances moved to Albuquerque, NM from NYC in 1984. She was a daycare worker until age 80, at several of the day cares in Albuquerque. Frances is survived by her seven children; Montaque Thompson and wife Noy Thompson; Charlie M. Thompson; Deborah Stone; Lester Thompson; James Valentino and wife Aki Valentino; Rudy Valentino; Tamiko Valentino. She has 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, three nieces, numerous cousins, and friends that loved her.



Services will take place on March 25, 2019 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m., 8507 Saul Bell Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM. Flowers to be sent to Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108.



