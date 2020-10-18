Frances HaussamenFrances Haussamen passed from our physical presence on August 31, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Village in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was under hospice care during her final week. Mom successfully confronted her failing heart condition since April 2018 while living in independent living at Good Sam before moving to assisted living this February.She negotiated her final months in relative isolation from her family, with no visitors allowed since mid-March because of the novel coronavirus. She was able to visit often with family and friends by phone right to her final week. We celebrated her 90th birthday by phone with the lobby window separating us. I read her many cards, letters, and notes from family that Carol had collected for her. Grandchildren and great grandchildren touched one side of the window while she touched the other. It was a happy celebration for her. Mom, the pragmatist that she was, seemed to accept the separation and isolation much better than the rest of us.Amy and I were able to spend a short time in her apartment in her last days. She knew what was happening and told me that she was at peace, ready to go, and not afraid of dying. She said she had a good life, came from a good family, and made her own good family.Mom wrote in a journal she kept, "I was born April 12, 1930 in Sterling Colorado at 508 Platte St, the fourth of five children." Her two brothers - David Edward, born November 27, 1922, and William Ramsey, born July 20, 1925 and her two sisters - Beverly June, born April 14, 1928 and Constance Ruth, born April 24, 1932 - all passed before her. She was the last living child of David Park, born February 23, 1891, and Eleanor Marie Ramsey, born June 21, 1903. Grandpa and Granninor were married November 24, 1921 in Sterling. The family lived in Sterling, Steamboat Springs, and Craig, Colorado before moving to Candelaria Road in the north valley of Albuquerque in 1941.In 1948 mom married her life-long partner and love, Walter. They made their life and raised their kids, Shari, Wally (me), and Amy three blocks from Old Town. Mom was a devoted wife and mother. Her family was her life. She was also a creative seamstress and operated her own successful business, Bonita Costumes. She was a talented artist and watercolor was her medium of choice. Her favorite subjects were of Northern New Mexico landscapes, especially those with cultural and historical significance. Sometimes she would sit and paint while Dad explored the wilderness; sometimes she would explore with him.Mom was known as "Francie" by her siblings, nieces and nephews, cousins and other family. She was known as "Nanny" by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will all miss and remember her with great fondness.The family will hold a private memorial service at a future time when traveling is safe. Mom's ashes will be scattered in the Jemez Mountains with Dad. They loved and frequented the mountains of Northern New Mexico many times for camping, fishing, hiking, painting, photographing, and communing with their Creator.I lovingly share Mom's Memory,Wally HaussamenArrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto