Frances J. Richardson, 92, beloved mother and grandmother, has gone to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She entered this world on August 7, 1927 in Colorado Springs, CO, born to Horace and Esther Boucher.She is survived by her daughter, Joan Castillo (Rick); sons, Steven Richardson (Gayle) and Ronald Richardson (Regina); brother, Edward Boucher (Marian); grandchildren, Jacob Castillo (Cristina), Ryianna Miller (Joe), Ryan Richardson (Darlene), Timothy Richardson (Ryan), and Samuel Richardson (Kelsey); and five great-grandchildren. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar F. Richardson; grandson, Joseph Castillo; brothers, Bob Boucher, Jack Boucher, and Phillip Boucher; and sister-in-law, Alice Hostetler. Frances loved spending time with her grandkids, great-grandkids and family. She was devoted to her Lord and Savior.In consideration of Covid-19 safety precautions, the service will be limited to close family and friends with live streaming on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on the FRENCH – Westside website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Campus Ministry c/o Hope Church, P.O. Box 7336, Tempe, AZ 85281.