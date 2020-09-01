1/1
Frances Langholf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances (Jackson) Langholf



Frances (Jackson) Langholf. Born June 4, 1924 in Bettendorf, Scott, Iowa to Benjamin and Alice Mae Jackson. She passed peacefully on 20 August, 2020. She was a tough little Iowa farm girl to the end of her life. Fran moved to Albuquerque with her husband, Dever Langholf, Sr, in 1947 seeking a drier climate in which his war related injuries could heal. Fran went to work as a secretary. She worked for the New Mexico State Fair and eventually was the Office Manager for Senator Pete Domenici. Fran retired from the federal government and has been a blessing to her loving children, grand children and even great grand children who all called her 'Grammy.' Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Dever Langholf Sr., son, Jeffrey Langholf, and daughter-in-law, Erika Langholf. She is survived by sons Dever (Joan) Langholf, Jr., and Douglas Langholf and daughter-in-law Dolores; grandchildren Kim Alan Langholf, Eowyn (Lyell) Walker, Chris (Michelle) Langholf, Ian (Morgan) Langholf, Tessa Langholf and Maggie Cooksey; and five great-grandchildren. A service for the family will be held at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved