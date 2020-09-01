Frances Langholf

Frances (Jackson) Langholf







Frances (Jackson) Langholf. Born June 4, 1924 in Bettendorf, Scott, Iowa to Benjamin and Alice Mae Jackson. She passed peacefully on 20 August, 2020. She was a tough little Iowa farm girl to the end of her life. Fran moved to Albuquerque with her husband, Dever Langholf, Sr, in 1947 seeking a drier climate in which his war related injuries could heal. Fran went to work as a secretary. She worked for the New Mexico State Fair and eventually was the Office Manager for Senator Pete Domenici. Fran retired from the federal government and has been a blessing to her loving children, grand children and even great grand children who all called her 'Grammy.' Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Dever Langholf Sr., son, Jeffrey Langholf, and daughter-in-law, Erika Langholf. She is survived by sons Dever (Joan) Langholf, Jr., and Douglas Langholf and daughter-in-law Dolores; grandchildren Kim Alan Langholf, Eowyn (Lyell) Walker, Chris (Michelle) Langholf, Ian (Morgan) Langholf, Tessa Langholf and Maggie Cooksey; and five great-grandchildren. A service for the family will be held at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM.





