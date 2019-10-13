Frances Marie Lord
1963-2019
Frances Marie Lord of Albuquerque passed away on September 22. Frances was born in Albuquerque and graduated from West Mesa High School. She lived a good portion of her life in Las Vegas, Nevada and owned a health food store.
She is preceded in death by her dad, Xavier Gutierrez, and sister, Reyes Ann Gutierrez. She is survived by her mom Lita, brothers Napoleon, Xavier, Matthew and Gary.
Fran is free now and her "Spirit" is forever soaring. Light a candle for her and say a good prayer. If you find yourself at a pool or in open water, do a good swim for Fran. She will be there right with you -- stroke for stroke.
A rosary will be held at 9:00 am on October 19 at San Ysidro Catholic Church in Corrales followed by a Catholic mass 10:00 am.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 13, 2019