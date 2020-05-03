Frances Marie Padilla







Frances Marie



Padilla,



(C'de Baca) age 90, passed away peacefully on



April 16, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones in Rio Rancho, NM.



In her younger days, Frances



was an accomplished singer



and dancer, well known in her hometown of Santa Fe, NM. She was married to her beloved husband Abran Padilla for 68 years. Together they raised six children in San Diego, California. In 1991 they moved back to New Mexico where they welcomed friends and family from all over the country to their beautiful home. Frances was a self-taught interior designer and decorator. She transformed the various homes she and Abe owned with her eye for style. She loved to socialize and entertain, hosting events for the Democratic Club of Sandoval County, of which both she and Abe were members. She never knew a stranger due to her outgoing and sociable personality, making people comfortable and creating new



friends wherever she went. She was an animal advocate and long-time donor to the animal charity, Watermelon Ranch. She was a thoughtful and loving mother, grandmother and friend. Frances is preceded in death by her husband Abran Padilla; mother Anita Behnke and father Luis C'de Baca; three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her sons, Raul Padilla, Mario Padilla and wife Deanna, Orlando and wife Deirdre, and Abe III; daughters, Carmina Padilla and Cristina Walker; fourteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; Sisters Tina Brennan and Carla Phillips; as well as many other family members and friends who loved her and will miss her dearly.







In lieu of flowers please donate to Watermelon Ranch, 3251 Westphalia Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144 in her name.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store