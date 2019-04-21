Frances Martinez

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Martinez.

Frances Martinez



Frances

Martinez, age 82,

passed away

Friday, April 5,

2019 from complications of COPD. She was born

Nov. 9, 1936 in

Albuquerque

to Monico

Martinez and

Theresa Montoya . Frances loved

little children,

especially her beloved

bird, Chentito. She was a member of the Catholic Church.

Survivors include, daughter, Mary Lou Martin of Albuquerque; two brothers, Melchor Martinez of Albuquerque, and Vincente Martinez of California; three sisters, Demesia Martinez, and Lucy Sandoval of Albuquerque, and

Theresa Lopez of California; two grandchildren, Tracy Tryon and John Jensen of Eugene, Oregon; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Services will

be held Friday,

April 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isleta, NM. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992, an online guest register is available at www.noblin.com.
Funeral Home
Noblin Funeral Service
2211 D Main St Se
Los Lunas, NM 87031
(505) 866-9992
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.