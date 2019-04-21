Frances Martinez
|
Frances
Martinez, age 82,
passed away
Friday, April 5,
2019 from complications of COPD. She was born
Nov. 9, 1936 in
Albuquerque
to Monico
Martinez and
Theresa Montoya . Frances loved
little children,
especially her beloved
bird, Chentito. She was a member of the Catholic Church.
Survivors include, daughter, Mary Lou Martin of Albuquerque; two brothers, Melchor Martinez of Albuquerque, and Vincente Martinez of California; three sisters, Demesia Martinez, and Lucy Sandoval of Albuquerque, and
Theresa Lopez of California; two grandchildren, Tracy Tryon and John Jensen of Eugene, Oregon; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Services will
be held Friday,
April 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isleta, NM. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992, an online guest register is available at www.noblin.com.
Noblin Funeral Service
2211 D Main St Se
Los Lunas, NM 87031
(505) 866-9992
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019