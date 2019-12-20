Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances O. Garley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frances O. Garley







Our beloved mother Frances O. Garley took the hand of the Lord Jesus and Blessed Mother Mary on Friday December 13, 2019 at her home in Willard, New Mexico. Frances was born on February 2, 1923 in Progresso, NM and gave us the blessing of knowing her loving soul for 96 years. She worked for the Village of Willard and later the Economic Opportunity Board until "retirement." After retirement she worked as a Census agent which allowed her to meet and get to know many people. She was known as Nana to family and friends. Her true passion and life's work was always caring for others with unique dignity and grace; no one in need was ever turned away. Mom loved all of her comadres and compadres and friends she grew up with. She will be greatly missed by her family and innumerable friends both young and old.



She is preceded in death by her parents Candelaria & Tomas Ortiz, her husband of 65 years Luben Garley, son Osvaldo "Butch" Garley, son in- law Alan Toennies, & grandson Christopher Garley.



Mrs. Garley is survived by her children Patsy Toennies, Arthur & wife Kathy Garley, Carmen & husband Jose S. Garcia, daughter-in-law Romalda Garley, Martha Liszcz, Margaret & husband David Tyler, Leroy Garley Sr. Michael & wife Laura Garley, Gerald Garley, and Marina Garley. 24 Grandchildren, Tish & husband Mark Puterbaugh, Dale & wife Amy Garley, Elias Garley, Christa Garley, Adrian Garcia, Santiago Garcia, Thomas O. Garley, Alicia & husband Dominic Stanley, Tamara Mendez, Tara & husband Simon Sena, Tamar Tyler, Dominic & wife Shannon Barela, Gerald Tyler, Jana & husband Kyle Dozier, Victor Corral Jr, Sasha Corral, Leroy Jr & wife Cassandra Garley, Deidra & husband Justin Torrez, Brei Garley, Lorenzo Garley, Nicholas Garley, Nathaniel Garley, Katrina Pino, Janet & husband Eric Tolleson, Desarae Candelas. Her siblings Delfinio Ortiz, Dahlia Tapia, Alice Rivera, Mary Corona, Melba McCarter & husband Al Garcia, Eddie & wife Sylvia Ortiz, Mary & husband Felix Garcia, Rito C. Ortiz, Ramona Floyd, sister in-law Reina Garley, 41 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren, countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



The Rosary will be recited on Friday, December 20, at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21. Both services will be at Our Lady of Sorrows in Willard, NM.



Pallbearers are each of her childrens' eldest sons: Adrian Garcia, Dale Garley, Dominic Barela, Thomas Garley, Leroy Garley Jr. & Lorenzo Garley.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Aunt Mary, Sis Margaret, granddaughters Tamar & Sasha and mom's nurse Kay for your never-ending love, support, kindness and endless time caring for our Mother in her time of need.



Frances O. GarleyOur beloved mother Frances O. Garley took the hand of the Lord Jesus and Blessed Mother Mary on Friday December 13, 2019 at her home in Willard, New Mexico. Frances was born on February 2, 1923 in Progresso, NM and gave us the blessing of knowing her loving soul for 96 years. She worked for the Village of Willard and later the Economic Opportunity Board until "retirement." After retirement she worked as a Census agent which allowed her to meet and get to know many people. She was known as Nana to family and friends. Her true passion and life's work was always caring for others with unique dignity and grace; no one in need was ever turned away. Mom loved all of her comadres and compadres and friends she grew up with. She will be greatly missed by her family and innumerable friends both young and old.She is preceded in death by her parents Candelaria & Tomas Ortiz, her husband of 65 years Luben Garley, son Osvaldo "Butch" Garley, son in- law Alan Toennies, & grandson Christopher Garley.Mrs. Garley is survived by her children Patsy Toennies, Arthur & wife Kathy Garley, Carmen & husband Jose S. Garcia, daughter-in-law Romalda Garley, Martha Liszcz, Margaret & husband David Tyler, Leroy Garley Sr. Michael & wife Laura Garley, Gerald Garley, and Marina Garley. 24 Grandchildren, Tish & husband Mark Puterbaugh, Dale & wife Amy Garley, Elias Garley, Christa Garley, Adrian Garcia, Santiago Garcia, Thomas O. Garley, Alicia & husband Dominic Stanley, Tamara Mendez, Tara & husband Simon Sena, Tamar Tyler, Dominic & wife Shannon Barela, Gerald Tyler, Jana & husband Kyle Dozier, Victor Corral Jr, Sasha Corral, Leroy Jr & wife Cassandra Garley, Deidra & husband Justin Torrez, Brei Garley, Lorenzo Garley, Nicholas Garley, Nathaniel Garley, Katrina Pino, Janet & husband Eric Tolleson, Desarae Candelas. Her siblings Delfinio Ortiz, Dahlia Tapia, Alice Rivera, Mary Corona, Melba McCarter & husband Al Garcia, Eddie & wife Sylvia Ortiz, Mary & husband Felix Garcia, Rito C. Ortiz, Ramona Floyd, sister in-law Reina Garley, 41 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren, countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.The Rosary will be recited on Friday, December 20, at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21. Both services will be at Our Lady of Sorrows in Willard, NM.Pallbearers are each of her childrens' eldest sons: Adrian Garcia, Dale Garley, Dominic Barela, Thomas Garley, Leroy Garley Jr. & Lorenzo Garley.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Aunt Mary, Sis Margaret, granddaughters Tamar & Sasha and mom's nurse Kay for your never-ending love, support, kindness and endless time caring for our Mother in her time of need. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close