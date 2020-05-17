Frances Q. Vieira
Frances Q. Vieira

12/26/1924 -

05/11/2020





It is with great sadness that we, the Vieira family, announce the passing of our dear mother Frances Vieira, on Monday, May 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is now with our Lord in heaven. Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Tony, son, Walter, and daughters Elyse and Mary. Frances is survived by her sons, Morris, Larry (Sandra), and Mark (Janice), and daughter-in-law, Linda, 8 grand-children and 12, great-grandchildren and many nephews, nieces and other beloved family members. Frances was a women with a strong faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and knew He was watching over her. She always fell asleep with her rosary in her hands. She died peacefully in her sleep. A Catholic rosary and mass will be announced at a later date.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.
