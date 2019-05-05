Frances Barton Springer
Frances Barton
Springer, born in El Paso, Texas, to Eugene and Zora Barton, passed
away quietly in the loving care
of family. She
was preceded in death by her dear husband of 60 years, Franz A. Springer, and her two brothers,
John R. Barton, and William G. "Buddy" Barton. Frances is survived by her son, Eric and his dear Diana, of Albuquerque; her daughter, Patricia Springer of Denver; and her daughter, Jeanie Knight and husband, Judd Knight, of Denver. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Nickelas Knight and wife, Lyndsay, of New Jersey; Miles Knight, Wyatt Duesenberg, and Ansel Duesenberg of Denver, and Marlo Springer of Albuquerque. Frances lived in El Paso for 31 years, where she attended Crockett Elementary School and Austin High School. After being awarded BA and MA degrees from UTEP, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority, she happily taught first grade at Travis Elementary School. In 1961 Frances and Franz moved with their young family to Albuquerque. As an active member of the Christian
Science Church Frances served as Second Reader, Execu-
tive Board
Chair, and Sunday School Superintendent. Membership in AAUW was another interest for Frances, and she enjoyed participating in their Poetry and Cuisine groups. Talented musicians, Frances and Franz performed and traveled with the NMSO chorus for 19 years. Frances instilled a love of piano in the many students she taught in her home. All who knew Frances would agree she was a devoted wife and mother, cat lover, an avid gardener, seamstress, and cook. She and Franz enjoyed traveling the world together. As active seniors, Franz and Frances lived in La Vida Llena retirement center, where she served as Entertainment Committee Chair and worked in the General Store. At her request, her family has arranged for private cremation. If you wish to honor Frances please give to the Christian Science Church in Albuquerque. Please visit our online guestbook for Frances at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019