Frances Van Orden







Frances Van Orden, our devoted loved one, passed away peacefully being reunited with her husband, Edwin, of 61 years, and her son, Chuck.



She was kind and thoughtful, and being Italian, she loved to cook and bake for her family. She was born in N.J. where she met her high school sweetheart. After receiving her R.N., she married an Air Force officer and traveled for 21 years bringing up their family along the way. They retired to Corpus Christi, TX, where they enjoyed fishing. They moved to Albuquerque in 2016 to be close to family.



Frances is survived by her daughters, Peggy Mace (Greg) and Sally Van Orden (Victor,



predeceased); grandchildren, Tristan Spinski (Sarah), Alex Mace, and Emily Regis (Chad); great-grandchildren, Carter and Scarlett; and her sister, Carolyn Hoffmann (children, Patti and Joe and families).



Visitation will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, February 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. John XXIII Catholic Community, 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr. NE, Albuquerque, with Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Frances at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



