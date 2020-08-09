1/1
Francine Gariss
Francine Gariss



Francine Gariss, 70, the strongest woman in existence, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Francine was known for her hard work, dedication to her family, and being a fierce mama bear. Francine was a long-time member of the American Legion and retired after 23 years of dedicated service at Social Security Disability.

Francine is survived by her loving daughter, Vanessa DeAnda; two grandchildren, Renee Pena and Victoria DeAnda; four brothers; one aunt; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; many cherished friends; and her beloved cat, Cinnamon. She is preceded in death by her son, Richard Moore; mother, Jodye Cower; and father, Frank Gariss.

Viewing Service will be streamed online, via FrenchFunerals.com, on Monday, August 10, 2020, 12:00 p.m., followed by a Rosary and Eulogy, at 1:00 p.m. Graveside Service will be streamed via Facebook Live, starting at 2:00 p.m.

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
