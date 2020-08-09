Francine Gariss
Francine Gariss, 70, the strongest woman in existence, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Francine was known for her hard work, dedication to her family, and being a fierce mama bear. Francine was a long-time member of the American Legion and retired after 23 years of dedicated service at Social Security Disability.
Francine is survived by her loving daughter, Vanessa DeAnda; two grandchildren, Renee Pena and Victoria DeAnda; four brothers; one aunt; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; many cherished friends; and her beloved cat, Cinnamon. She is preceded in death by her son, Richard Moore; mother, Jodye Cower; and father, Frank Gariss.
Viewing Service will be streamed online, via FrenchFunerals.com
, on Monday, August 10, 2020, 12:00 p.m., followed by a Rosary and Eulogy, at 1:00 p.m. Graveside Service will be streamed via Facebook Live, starting at 2:00 p.m. Flowers may be sent to FRENCH â€" Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for Francine at www.FrenchFunerals.com