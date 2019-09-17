Francine Pauline Guerra
Francine Pauline Guerra, 27, September 28th 1991 -
August 28th 2019. She was kind hearted and loved to laugh. She will missed by all her family and friends.
She was preceded by her biological mother Roseann Lovato, adopted father Henry Ortega, survived by her adopted mother Angie Ortega, biological father Francisco Guerra, and son Stevan, siblings Olivia Jimenez (husband Sean), Jacob Baca, Delilah Ortega, Salvador Gonzales, Lynette Garcia, Joleen Lopez (husband Manuel), Elisia Aranda (husband Stevan). Special thanks to Dennis and David for always being there for her.
Services will be held on Friday, September 20th, 2019 at Victory Outreach, 435 Jefferson St SE, Albuquerque NM 87108 @10am
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 17, 2019