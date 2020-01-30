Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis C. Olmstead. View Sign Service Information Romero Funeral Home 609 N Main St Belen , NM 87002 (505)-864-8501 Send Flowers Obituary

Francis C. Olmstead



1937-2020







Francis C. Olmstead, age 83, born in 1937 in Maxwell, NM, passed away on January 28, 2020, at his residence in Los Lunas, NM. The world lost a great man today. He was born in Maxwell, NM to Francis C. Olmstead and Senaida Trujillo. Francis worked at a very young age on the Hughes ranch in Maxwell picking fruit and cleaning chicken coops to help provide for his family. He would bring in wood for the cooks and take the ashes out to pay for his school lunch. Francis continued to work on the ranch and then at a Service Station in Maxwell until he graduated from Maxwell High School. He was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1963. Francis went to Highland University in Las Vegas, NM and later moved to Denver, Colorado where he worked at Colorado General Hospital in the storeroom. He fell in love with Ruth Trambley (from Mora, NM) who took food requisitions to him. They married on July 10, 1963 and moved back to New Mexico and was self-employed his entire life. Though he was a hard worker and always provided for his wife and five children, he was a simple man who was content with his life and proud of his achievements. Francis enjoyed watching the contrails in the sky and cranes fly over his property in Los Lunas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis C. Olmstead and Senaida Trujillo; children, Christopher and Mary Alice Olmstead; sisters, Rosie Meloro, Lucy Christensen, Virginia Cardenas; and brother, Paul Trujillo. Francis is survived by his loving wife of 56 Â½ years, Ruth (Trambley) Olmstead; children, Lorraine Olmstead (Sisto Mascarenas) of Los Lunas, NM; Mark Olmstead of Fort Worth, TX; Dr. Francine Olmstead (Tracey Bowen) of Albuquerque, NM; two grandchildren, Alyssa Padilla and William Bowen; brother, Rupert Trujllo; sisters, Madeline Kadas, Frances Madrid and Viola Cardenas. Services will take place at San Clement Catholic Church in Los Lunas, NM, on Friday, January 31, 2020, beginning with a Visitation 9:00 AM â€" 9:30 AM, a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 AM, a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:00 AM and Interment following at Los Lentes Catholic Cemetery. Please sign Francis's online tribute at



www.romerofuneralhomenm.com



Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM



