Francis "Joe" Duffy, Jr. OD
Francis "Joe" Duffy, Jr. OD passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at his home in Albuquerque, NM at the age of 73. He was born in Oklahoma City, OK to Francis and Norma Duffy. He is survived by his wife Kathy of 26 years; daughter Maria; grandson Jarred; brother John and his wife Debbie; sister La Vonna Jeanne; and the best friends in the World. A Celebration of his life will be on December 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at UNM Alumni Chapel (gathering at 9:00 AM). Interment will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:15 PM with a reception to follow at 5:30 PM at the Sigma Chi House on the UNM Campus. In lieu of flowers children's books for the UNM Children's Hospital may be brought to Joe's Life Celebration at the UNM Alumni Chapel or the Sigma Chi House on UNM Campus on December 6, 2019. Arrangement by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4Th St. NW. For more information please visit our online guestbook for Joe at
www.directfuneralservicesabq.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 1, 2019