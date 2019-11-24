Francis (Frank) King
1937-2019
Francis (Frank) V. King, age 82, a resident of Rio Communities, NM, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was a member of American Legion post 81, American Legion Riders chapter 25, Elks Lodge 2499, Moose Lodge 2550, Freemason Fall City KS Lodge 9, and M Mountain Sam's RV. Frank loved country music and had a country band, he loved to sing and play guitar. Frank is survived by his spouse, Patricia; daughters, Cathy (David) Ballard, and Sherri Jury. He is also survived by many step-children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; family; and friends. The family would like to thank the Presbyterian Hospice team of Valencia County for their wonderful care! Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505)864-4448, where an online guest register and Service times will be available at www.noblin.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019