Francis King

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis King.
Service Information
Noblin Funeral Service
418 W. Reinken Ave.
Belen, NM
87002
(505)-864-4448
Obituary
Send Flowers

Francis (Frank) King

1937-2019





Francis (Frank) V. King, age 82, a resident of Rio Communities, NM, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was a member of American Legion post 81, American Legion Riders chapter 25, Elks Lodge 2499, Moose Lodge 2550, Freemason Fall City KS Lodge 9, and M Mountain Sam's RV. Frank loved country music and had a country band, he loved to sing and play guitar. Frank is survived by his spouse, Patricia; daughters, Cathy (David) Ballard, and Sherri Jury. He is also survived by many step-children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; family; and friends. The family would like to thank the Presbyterian Hospice team of Valencia County for their wonderful care! Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505)864-4448, where an online guest register and Service times will be available at www.noblin.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.