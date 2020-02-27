Francis Warner Howard
Francis Warner Howard (known to everyone as Joe), age 80, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. The son of Francis Reynolds Howard and Mary Edwina Warner, Joe worked in the family business throughout Washington D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia as the Vice President of Ho-War Plumbing Corporation, a Mechanical Contracting company (but was more comfortable calling himself a Plumber when asked). Joe was known best for his dedication to his family. He was an avid amateur historian with a special interest in WWII, who loved to read, and tease his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his two children and daughters-in-law, Jeremy and Wendy, and Jonathan and Jennifer; and his four grandchildren, Dustin, Samantha, Nathan, and Chloe. He also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Wallace and her husband, Gerard Wallace. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 1100 Indian School Road NE.
Memorial contributions can be made to Saint Paul Lutheran Church or the in lieu of flowers. Please visit our online guestbook for Joe at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 27, 2020