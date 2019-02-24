Msgr. Francis X. Eggert







Msgr. Francis X. Eggert, 88, was born June 11, 1930, and died peacefully February 20, 2019. The oldest of three children, he was born in Albuquerque to William E. Eggert and Anna S. Eggert.



He attended grade school at St. Mary's in Albuquerque and high school at St. Michael's in Santa Fe. He attended Lourdes Seminary and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Santa Fe. He completed his philosophical and theological studies at St. Charles Borromeo Major Seminary in Philadelphia.



He was ordained to the priesthood on May 24, 1958, by Archbishop Edward Vincent Byrne at St. Francis Cathedral. On January 31, 2007, the Pope conferred on him the honorary title of Monsignor. Originally, his desire was to be a Franciscan Friar and he eventually joined the Secular Order of the Franciscans. A priest, an educator, a scholar, a lover of history: of the Church, our city, our state and our family, he earned many degrees throughout his life, including an MA in Church History, an MA in Educational Administration, and an MA in Counseling and Guidance, as well as doctoral studies in Clinical Psychology. He served in the following assignments in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe: instructor and principal at St. Pius X High School, rector of Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Santa Fe, Pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Fe and Sacred Heart Church in Albuquerque.



His longest and final assignment was pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Albuquerque. He served the Archdiocese of Santa Fe in other capacities, including as a member of the College of Consultors and the Priests Council, Director for the Catholic Youth, Vocations Director, and Dean of both the "C" and Santa Fe Deaneries.



In all of his assignments, he was hardworking and most dedicated to those who were entrusted to his spiritual care. He remained extremely close to his family throughout his years of active ministry, as well as being a true brother to his fellow priests. Even in retirement and as he began to weaken physically, he remained ready to respond to calls for the sacraments, counsel, consolation, and his presence, in times of both joy and loss. He treasured those calls to serve and responded joyfully, as his health would allow. Special gratitude to his fraternity brothers of Jesus Caritas, who sustained him spiritually throughout his priesthood, who were faithful throughout his retirement, and whose friendship and support has been invaluable to his family throughout this time. His greatest joy in life was to be a priest.



Francis was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Phyllis, and his foster siblings, Pete and Joan. He is survived by his sister, Shirley Villa (Charley); nieces, Melodee Witt (Phil), Carole Sullivan (Danny), Shirley Sandlin, Carla Villa (Mike Bickel); and nephew, Daniel Sandlin (Julie); great-nieces and nephews, Kris, Philip (Maria), Kenny (Sabrina) Bero, Sara Sullivan, Ian Sandlin, Eric Sandlin, Charley Bickel, Edie Bickel; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



The Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, February 27, at 6:00 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated Thursday, February 28, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception at Gallagher Hall. All services will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 4020 Lomas Blvd, NE 87110. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Our Lady of Fatima School or the .



