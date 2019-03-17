Francisco Jesus Efren Ruiz

Francisco Jesus Efren Ruiz, age 75 , passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

A rosary will be recited on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Sacred Heart Church, 309 Stover Ave. SW. A Mass for Francisco will take place at Sacred Heart Church, 309 Stover Ave. SW, Albuquerque, NM on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 9:45 am. Interment will be held at Escobosa Cemetery. A Potluck celebration of Francisco's life will be held from 3-6 pm at the Sacred Heart Church Parish Hall. Attendees are invited to bring a dish or dessert.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
