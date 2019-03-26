Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francisco Lopez. View Sign

Francisco LopezFranciscoPatricio Lopezwas born on October 14, 1979 and died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019in Albuquerque. He will besorely missed byhis family,friends andChurch. He was an accomplished and award-winning multi-media artist and musician. He attended Los Ranchos Elementary School, Taft Middle School and graduated from Valley High School, and studied computer art and design at Albuquerque CNM. He was also a beloved member of the Seventh-Day Adventist community. Over the years, he helped establish the Three Angels Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Albuquerque, and the Los Ranchos Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Albuquerque's north valley and helped lead many to his Lord Jesus Christ. He was an honest, hard-working, cheerful, loving, kind, and gentle soul who sought to help others. He was preceded in death by his grandparentsGabriel and Juanita(Toledo)Gonzales; Joe andLena (Sena) Lopez, uncles Gabriel and Raymond Gonzales, andAunt Laura Gonzales.Francisco is survived by his parents Ronald and Kay Lopez; brother, Gabriel; sister and husband,Lydia and Peter Brayshaw; and nephew, Eloy Brayshaw of Carrboro, NC; special and beautiful friend Kimberly Carney; uncles, aunts, cousins and his Church family.Funeral Services willbe conducted Thursday,March 28, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at the HeightsSeventh-Day AdventistChurch, 4920 WyomingBlvd. N.E., Albuquerque, NM 87111. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Funeral Home Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary

9420 Fourth St. NW

Albuquerque , NM 87114

(505) 898-3160

