Francisco Lopez
Francisco
Patricio Lopez
was born on October 14, 1979 and died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019
in Albuquerque. He will be
sorely missed by
his family,
friends and
Church. He was an accomplished and award-winning multi-media artist and musician. He attended Los Ranchos Elementary School, Taft Middle School and graduated from Valley High School, and studied computer art and design at Albuquerque CNM. He was also a beloved member of the Seventh-Day Adventist community. Over the years, he helped establish the Three Angels Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Albuquerque, and the Los Ranchos Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Albuquerque's north valley and helped lead many to his Lord Jesus Christ. He was an honest, hard-working, cheerful, loving, kind, and gentle soul who sought to help others. He was preceded in death by his grandparents
Gabriel and Juanita
(Toledo)
Gonzales; Joe and
Lena (Sena) Lopez, uncles Gabriel and Raymond Gonzales, and
Aunt Laura Gonzales.
Francisco is survived by his parents Ronald and Kay Lopez; brother, Gabriel; sister and husband,
Lydia and Peter Brayshaw; and nephew, Eloy Brayshaw of Carrboro, NC; special and beautiful friend Kimberly Carney; uncles, aunts, cousins and his Church family.
Funeral Services will
be conducted Thursday,
March 28, 2019 at 10:00
a.m. at the Heights
Seventh-Day Adventist
Church, 4920 Wyoming
Blvd. N.E., Albuquerque, NM 87111. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 26, 2019