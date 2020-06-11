Francisco Urrea Jr.
Francisco Urrea Jr. passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Please visit our online guestbook for Francisco at www.FrenchFunerals.com for Service information and to read the full obituary.
Francisco Urrea Jr. passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Please visit our online guestbook for Francisco at www.FrenchFunerals.com for Service information and to read the full obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.