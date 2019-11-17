Francisquita "Frances" Sedillo
Our beautiful mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend, Francisquita "Frances" Baca Sedillo, has led the way to heaven, transitioning into everlasting peace on the morning of November 12, 2019 at her home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, surrounded by loved ones. Frances' Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Salazar Mortuary. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Final Viewing will take place on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 9:30 am at San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church. Mass will begin at 10:00 am. Burial will follow Mass at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Please visit Frances' online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 17, 2019