Francisquita "Frances" Sedillo

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francisquita "Frances" Sedillo.
Service Information
San Felipe De Neri Church
2005 N Plaza St NW
Albuquerque, NM 87104
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Salazar Mortuary
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Salazar Mortuary
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Francisquita "Frances" Sedillo





Our beautiful mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend, Francisquita "Frances" Baca Sedillo, has led the way to heaven, transitioning into everlasting peace on the morning of November 12, 2019 at her home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, surrounded by loved ones. Frances' Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Salazar Mortuary. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Final Viewing will take place on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 9:30 am at San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church. Mass will begin at 10:00 am. Burial will follow Mass at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Please visit Frances' online guestbook at

www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.