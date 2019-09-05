Francys Ivener
Francys Ivener, 100, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, after a very long life. Born Friday, December 20, 1918 on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota she moved to Albuquerque in 1962. She was preceded in death by her husband, Max Ivener, and daughter, Suzanne Ivener-Pettersson; and is survived by her sons, Brian Ivener and wife Bonnie, and Alan Ivener and wife Ruth; grandchildren (who will act as pallbearers), Brandy Ivener, Brooke Lipman, Aaron Ivener and wife Lisa, Stacia Stanley and husband Mike, and Elias Pettersson and Efraim Pettersson; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to teaching all her grandchildren the intricacies of Gin Rummy, she was an active member of Congregation B'nai Israel, B'nai Israel Sisterhood, and Hadassah. Along with her partner she operated the Horsemen's Kitchen, the "go-to" restaurant during the State Fair, for nearly 25 years. After reaching the age of 90 she took up quilting and was awarded a blue ribbon at the State Fair. She completed more than a dozen quilts for her family. Her family celebrated her 100th birthday with a large gathering of family from all over the United States, in December of 2018. Francys also took pride in her one line in Better Call Saul and she received a "Happy 100th Birthday" telephone call from Brian Cranston.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at The Woodmark for their loving and tender care for the last nine years.
Memorial Service and interment will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Fairview Memorial Cemetery, 700 Yale Blvd. SE. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Ivener Camp Scholarship Fund at Congregation B'nai Israel. Please visit our online guestbook for Francys at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 5, 2019