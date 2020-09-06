Frank A. PadillaFrancisco (Frank) A. Padilla 52, was granted his angel wings on August 22, 2020. He was born June 8, 1968 in Albuquerque NM. He was kind and gentle but feisty too! His passion was riding his motorcycle beside his wife on hers. His smile would light up a room, his laughter contagious. He will be missed by many and will be loved forever.He is preceded in death by his father Florencio, brother Daniel & grandparents. He is survived by his wife Connie Padilla, mother Isabel Padilla, sisterGloria, partner Lawrence, brother Fernando, partner Kirsti.His children Jenae,partner Cole, Mario, wife Jolene, Justin, partner Destiny, Andrew, partner Jessica, Nikki,Tony, Danielle, partner Xavier.His grandkids Sabrina, Timothy, Elizabeth, Andre, Disire, Hope, Drew Jr, Elyana, Mia, Layla, Anthony.Numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.Pallbearers are Fernando, Justin, Jenae, Cole,Andrew, Tony, Santos &Lawrence.There will be a mass of celebration at Holy Rosary church, 5415 Fourtuna Rd. NW on September 10, 2020 at 9:00am.For information on sending condolences or flowers please visit