1/1
Frank A. Padilla
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank A. Padilla



Francisco (Frank) A. Padilla 52, was granted his angel wings on August 22, 2020. He was born June 8, 1968 in Albuquerque NM. He was kind and gentle but feisty too! His passion was riding his motorcycle beside his wife on hers. His smile would light up a room, his laughter contagious. He will be missed by many and will be loved forever.

He is preceded in death by his father Florencio, brother Daniel & grandparents. He is survived by his wife Connie Padilla, mother Isabel Padilla, sister

Gloria, partner Lawrence, brother Fernando, partner Kirsti.

His children Jenae,

partner Cole, Mario, wife Jolene, Justin, partner Destiny, Andrew, partner Jessica, Nikki,

Tony, Danielle, partner Xavier.

His grandkids Sabrina, Timothy, Elizabeth, Andre, Disire, Hope, Drew Jr, Elyana, Mia, Layla, Anthony.

Numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

Pallbearers are Fernando, Justin, Jenae, Cole,

Andrew, Tony, Santos &

Lawrence.

There will be a mass of celebration at Holy Rosary church, 5415 Fourtuna Rd. NW on September 10, 2020 at 9:00am.

For information on sending condolences or flowers please visit

www.Riversidefunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Holy Rosary church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
(505) 764-9663
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved