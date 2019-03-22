Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank A. Ross. View Sign

Frank A. Ross







Frank Andrew



Ross, 88, a resident of Albuquerque, NM passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Frank was a kind and loving person, always willing to lend a helping hand. He was an avid golfer but also loved camping, fishing, traveling, gardening, and was a long-time Lobo Basketball fan. He was happiest surrounded by his family and friends. Frank is survived by his children, Marilyn Ross, Barbara and Dave Kaesheimer, Susan Ross and Andy Allensworth all of Albuquerque, Andy and Carol Ross of Cave Creek, AZ, Charles and Lisa Ross of Tempe, AZ; his grandchildren, Amy and Courtney Haury, Jennifer and Qamar Khan, David and Angela Kaesheimer, Kate and Heather Ross, and Joe and Ann Ross; many nieces, nephews, and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by wife, Dolores Ross; and daughter, Deborah Haury. Mass will be Celebrated Saturday, March 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at John XXIII Catholic Community, 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr NE, with Fr. Arkad Biczak, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Research Center,



www.FrenchFunerals.com.



Frank A. RossFrank AndrewRoss, 88, a resident of Albuquerque, NM passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Frank was a kind and loving person, always willing to lend a helping hand. He was an avid golfer but also loved camping, fishing, traveling, gardening, and was a long-time Lobo Basketball fan. He was happiest surrounded by his family and friends. Frank is survived by his children, Marilyn Ross, Barbara and Dave Kaesheimer, Susan Ross and Andy Allensworth all of Albuquerque, Andy and Carol Ross of Cave Creek, AZ, Charles and Lisa Ross of Tempe, AZ; his grandchildren, Amy and Courtney Haury, Jennifer and Qamar Khan, David and Angela Kaesheimer, Kate and Heather Ross, and Joe and Ann Ross; many nieces, nephews, and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by wife, Dolores Ross; and daughter, Deborah Haury. Mass will be Celebrated Saturday, March 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at John XXIII Catholic Community, 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr NE, with Fr. Arkad Biczak, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Research Center, www.alz.org/research . Please visit our online guestbook for Frank at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.