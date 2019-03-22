Frank A. Ross
Ross, 88, a resident of Albuquerque, NM passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Frank was a kind and loving person, always willing to lend a helping hand. He was an avid golfer but also loved camping, fishing, traveling, gardening, and was a long-time Lobo Basketball fan. He was happiest surrounded by his family and friends. Frank is survived by his children, Marilyn Ross, Barbara and Dave Kaesheimer, Susan Ross and Andy Allensworth all of Albuquerque, Andy and Carol Ross of Cave Creek, AZ, Charles and Lisa Ross of Tempe, AZ; his grandchildren, Amy and Courtney Haury, Jennifer and Qamar Khan, David and Angela Kaesheimer, Kate and Heather Ross, and Joe and Ann Ross; many nieces, nephews, and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by wife, Dolores Ross; and daughter, Deborah Haury. Mass will be Celebrated Saturday, March 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at John XXIII Catholic Community, 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr NE, with Fr. Arkad Biczak, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Research Center, www.alz.org/research. Please visit our online guestbook for Frank at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 22, 2019