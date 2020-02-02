Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Alphonso Pompeo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Alphonso Pompeo







Frank Alphonso Pompeo of Cimarron, NM, lovingly known as Chucky to his family and friends, 86, passed away January 26, 2020. The fourth son of Guiseppe and Nancy Brandolino Pompeo, born in Springer, NM on November 16, 1933. A graduate, and valedictorian of Maxwell High School, Chucky was well known in Northern New Mexico as a highly sought after professional, and revered hunting and fishing guide for Vermejo Park. He will fondly be remembered for his superior hunting and fishing skills, love for his work, the countryside, and the many friendships he cherished.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Terry Lee Brumback Pompeo; their son, Michael Dean Pompeo and daughter-in-law, Tammy Pompeo; grandchildren, Dallas and Troy Pompeo; sister, Diana Pompeo Cimino and husband, Larry Cimino; brother-in-law, Bob Brumback and family; and nieces and nephews and their families. Chucky is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Joe Jr., Ernest, and Billy. Following cremation, his cremated remains will be privately interred on the ranch where he spent the majority of his life. Please visit our online guestbook for Mr. Pompeo at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Frank Alphonso PompeoFrank Alphonso Pompeo of Cimarron, NM, lovingly known as Chucky to his family and friends, 86, passed away January 26, 2020. The fourth son of Guiseppe and Nancy Brandolino Pompeo, born in Springer, NM on November 16, 1933. A graduate, and valedictorian of Maxwell High School, Chucky was well known in Northern New Mexico as a highly sought after professional, and revered hunting and fishing guide for Vermejo Park. He will fondly be remembered for his superior hunting and fishing skills, love for his work, the countryside, and the many friendships he cherished.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Terry Lee Brumback Pompeo; their son, Michael Dean Pompeo and daughter-in-law, Tammy Pompeo; grandchildren, Dallas and Troy Pompeo; sister, Diana Pompeo Cimino and husband, Larry Cimino; brother-in-law, Bob Brumback and family; and nieces and nephews and their families. Chucky is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Joe Jr., Ernest, and Billy. Following cremation, his cremated remains will be privately interred on the ranch where he spent the majority of his life. Please visit our online guestbook for Mr. Pompeo at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close