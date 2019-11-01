Frank Appel







Frank G. Appel passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born in Acme, Pennsylvania, and moved to Albuquerque in 1979, and had lived there since. He was married to Patricia Appel, who died in 2010, and is survived by his son David of Keizer, Oregon, his daughter Melissa Howells of Portland, Oregon, her husband Samuel Howells and their children Quinn and Juliet, and a sister, Linda Colson of Cape May Courthouse, New Jersey. A second son, Douglas, passed away in Albuquerque in 2001. Before marriage Frank served two years in the U.S. Air Force in South Korea.



