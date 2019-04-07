Frank B. Aragon

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank B. Aragon.

Frank B. Aragon





Frank B. Aragon, age 91, our devoted father, loved by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. with a Mass to follow at 9:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd, NW. Please visit our online guest book for Frank at

www.Frenchfunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.