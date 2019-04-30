Frank C. Padilla







Frank C. Padilla, 72, of Los Lunas, passed away on April 19, 2019. Frank was born July 16, 1946 in San Miguel, New Mexico to Atanacio and Juanita



Padilla. Previously he was a resident of Bernalillo where he served as a volunteer Fireman and Councilman, he was also highly involved with Coronado Little League. Frank worked for Sandia Laboratories for 25 years. He enjoyed playing softball with his team, Mala Compania, and loved the Dallas Cowboys. He is survived by his wife Teresa Padilla, children



Annette Ulibarri (Vincent), Melissa Aguilar (Bert),



and Tiffany Padilla, Karla Guerrero (Jaime), and



Albert Rodriguez, 15



grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, brother Johnny (Judy), sisters, Priscilla (Lurie), Lucille (Abel), Annabelle (Luis). Rosary and funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Funeral mass and burial to follow- reception will be held at Sheriff's Posse Grounds in Bernalillo.



