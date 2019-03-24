Frank Dee Lovelady

Frank Dee Lovelady



Frank Dee

Lovelady, was

born in

Rehobeth, NM on August 30, 1937

to Frank Duke

and Ethel

Kindness Pitt

Lovelady. He

graduated from

Los Alamos High School and New Mexico State University. In his

long career as a Civil

Engineer, he designed

highways in New Mexico and Alaska and started Lovelady & Associates

after returning home in New Mexico.

Frank was a member of City Church of Albuquerque and loved hiking, fishing, and learning. He is

survived by his wife of

57 years, Carol and their four daughters; Lisa

Lovelady (Kathleen

Gallagher), Kelly (Curt)

Toll, Rebecca (Doug)

Dunn, Sarah (Jeff) Lantz.

His nine

grandchildren and two great-

grandchildren have been his

delight.

There will be

a Memorial

Service at City

Church of

Albuquerque, 5300 2nd St. at

11:00 a.m. on

March 30th.

Frank will be buried

at the Santa Fe National

Cemetery.

Memorial contributions

may be made to:



Rivers of Mercy Orphanage

% Bridge the Gap

International

P.O. Box 702558

Tulsa, OK 74170-2558



The family would like to express their gratitude to good friends and neighbors, the caring staff of Hospice of New Mexico, and Heather Dountas PA.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
