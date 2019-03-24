Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Dee Lovelady. View Sign

Frank Dee LoveladyFrank DeeLovelady, wasborn inRehobeth, NM on August 30, 1937to Frank Dukeand EthelKindness PittLovelady. Hegraduated fromLos Alamos High School and New Mexico State University. In hislong career as a CivilEngineer, he designedhighways in New Mexico and Alaska and started Lovelady & Associatesafter returning home in New Mexico.Frank was a member of City Church of Albuquerque and loved hiking, fishing, and learning. He issurvived by his wife of57 years, Carol and their four daughters; LisaLovelady (KathleenGallagher), Kelly (Curt)Toll, Rebecca (Doug)Dunn, Sarah (Jeff) Lantz.His ninegrandchildren and two great-grandchildren have been hisdelight.There will bea MemorialService at CityChurch ofAlbuquerque, 5300 2nd St. at11:00 a.m. onMarch 30th.Frank will be buriedat the Santa Fe NationalCemetery.Memorial contributionsmay be made to:Rivers of Mercy Orphanage% Bridge the GapInternationalP.O. Box 702558Tulsa, OK 74170-2558The family would like to express their gratitude to good friends and neighbors, the caring staff of Hospice of New Mexico, and Heather Dountas PA. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019

