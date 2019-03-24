Frank Dee Lovelady
Frank Dee
Lovelady, was
born in
Rehobeth, NM on August 30, 1937
to Frank Duke
and Ethel
Kindness Pitt
Lovelady. He
graduated from
Los Alamos High School and New Mexico State University. In his
long career as a Civil
Engineer, he designed
highways in New Mexico and Alaska and started Lovelady & Associates
after returning home in New Mexico.
Frank was a member of City Church of Albuquerque and loved hiking, fishing, and learning. He is
survived by his wife of
57 years, Carol and their four daughters; Lisa
Lovelady (Kathleen
Gallagher), Kelly (Curt)
Toll, Rebecca (Doug)
Dunn, Sarah (Jeff) Lantz.
His nine
grandchildren and two great-
grandchildren have been his
delight.
There will be
a Memorial
Service at City
Church of
Albuquerque, 5300 2nd St. at
11:00 a.m. on
March 30th.
Frank will be buried
at the Santa Fe National
Cemetery.
Memorial contributions
may be made to:
Rivers of Mercy Orphanage
% Bridge the Gap
International
P.O. Box 702558
Tulsa, OK 74170-2558
The family would like to express their gratitude to good friends and neighbors, the caring staff of Hospice of New Mexico, and Heather Dountas PA.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019