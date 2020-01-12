Frank Espinosa
Frank Espinosa, age, 81 was embraced by the Lord and entered into eternal life on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his son Frank R. Espinosa.Frank is survived by his wife, Annie, of 63 years; four sons, Rick, Gabriel (Angie), Peter (Isabel), Michael (Yolanda); daughter Yvette Garcia (Donald); Nine grand children, seventeen great-grandchildren; Five great-great-grandchildren, and daughter-in-law Celina Espinosa and Family.
Services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. San Ignacio Catholic Church, 1300 Walter St. NE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020