Frank Espinosa

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Espinosa.
Service Information
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
San Ignacio Catholic Church
1300 Walter St. NE
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frank Espinosa





Frank Espinosa, age, 81 was embraced by the Lord and entered into eternal life on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his son Frank R. Espinosa.Frank is survived by his wife, Annie, of 63 years; four sons, Rick, Gabriel (Angie), Peter (Isabel), Michael (Yolanda); daughter Yvette Garcia (Donald); Nine grand children, seventeen great-grandchildren; Five great-great-grandchildren, and daughter-in-law Celina Espinosa and Family.

Services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. San Ignacio Catholic Church, 1300 Walter St. NE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.