Frank Gallegos
Frank Gallegos, a resident of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born May 17, 1931 to Jose Max Gallegos and Feliz Stockton in Belen, and was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Joe, Ray and Vera and son Charles Paul and Daughter Teresa, and his loving wife of 62 years Corine Sanchez. Frank is survived by his children Frank Jr.(Berlinda),

Martha (Rodney), Mark (Delilah), and Robert Max, nine beautiful grandchildren, and ten precious great- grandchildren. He always believed in a firm hand shake, honesty and truth. One of his life mottos was "Its better to have a friend than an enemy" "Sklyner," you are dearly loved and will be greatly missed, we love you Dad. Services will be held at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. Viewing will be on 6/19/20 at 9am, Rosary 10am. Due to social distancing, the burial will be private.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
