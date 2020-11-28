1/1
Frank Gallegos Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank J. Gallegos Jr.





Frank J. Gallegos Jr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was called home by our Heavenly Father on November 12, 2020. As many know, he was an extraordinarily loving, and caring man. He loved his family and helping the Adobe Acres community more than words can describe. He is survived by his loving wife Berlinda Gallegos, son Christopher Gallegos (Jacob Sanchez), daughter Antoinette Gallegos, and grandsons Francesco and Noah.

For scheduled services, please go to:

http://www.riversidefunerals.com

Riverside Funerals

225 San Mateo Blvd. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87108

505-764-9663


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
(505) 764-9663
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved