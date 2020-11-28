Frank J. Gallegos Jr.Frank J. Gallegos Jr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was called home by our Heavenly Father on November 12, 2020. As many know, he was an extraordinarily loving, and caring man. He loved his family and helping the Adobe Acres community more than words can describe. He is survived by his loving wife Berlinda Gallegos, son Christopher Gallegos (Jacob Sanchez), daughter Antoinette Gallegos, and grandsons Francesco and Noah.For scheduled services, please go to:Riverside Funerals225 San Mateo Blvd. NEAlbuquerque, NM 87108505-764-9663