Frank GarciaFrank Garcia, alifelong residentof Bernalillo,passed awaypeacefully, onAugust 12, 2019.He was born inBernalillo toTomasita andEpiemenio Gar-cia on August 30, 1943. He is survived by his wife of 51years, Virginia; his children, Veronica and husband Jeff Padilla, Janet, and Aaron; grandson, Ryan, whom he considered a son. Also surviving are his siblings, Rafaelita Ortiz, Helen Saenz; and Nick Garcia.Frank retired from Duke City Lumber Company and Bernalillo Public Schools. Frank was instrumental in establishing Coronado Little League where he coached many kids. He was also president of Coronado Little League for several years.Frank was an avid fan of theNew YorkYankees andPittsburg Steel-ers. He CoachedLos Viejos softball team, Women's softball, the Turtles, and Coronado LittleLeague Yankees.A Rosary will be recited Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 301 Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM87004. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, at 10:00a.m. Inurnment will follow at Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery.