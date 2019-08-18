Frank Garcia

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Garcia.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
87114
(505)-898-3160
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frank Garcia



Frank Garcia, a

lifelong resident

of Bernalillo,

passed away

peacefully, on

August 12, 2019.

He was born in

Bernalillo to

Tomasita and

Epiemenio Gar-

cia on August 30, 1943. He is survived by his wife of 51years, Virginia; his children, Veronica and husband Jeff Padilla, Janet, and Aaron; grandson, Ryan, whom he considered a son. Also surviving are his siblings, Rafaelita Ortiz, Helen Saenz; and Nick Garcia.

Frank retired from Duke City Lumber Company and Bernalillo Public Schools. Frank was instrumental in establishing Coronado Little League where he coached many kids. He was also president of Coronado Little League for several years.

Frank was an avid fan of the

New York

Yankees and

Pittsburg Steel-

ers. He Coached

Los Viejos softball team, Women's softball, the Turtles, and Coronado Little

League Yankees.

A Rosary will be recited Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 301 Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM

87004. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, at 10:00a.m. Inurnment will follow at Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery.

Those who wish to express their condolences may visit our website.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.