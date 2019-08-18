Frank Garcia
Frank Garcia, a
lifelong resident
of Bernalillo,
passed away
peacefully, on
August 12, 2019.
He was born in
Bernalillo to
Tomasita and
Epiemenio Gar-
cia on August 30, 1943. He is survived by his wife of 51years, Virginia; his children, Veronica and husband Jeff Padilla, Janet, and Aaron; grandson, Ryan, whom he considered a son. Also surviving are his siblings, Rafaelita Ortiz, Helen Saenz; and Nick Garcia.
Frank retired from Duke City Lumber Company and Bernalillo Public Schools. Frank was instrumental in establishing Coronado Little League where he coached many kids. He was also president of Coronado Little League for several years.
Frank was an avid fan of the
New York
Yankees and
Pittsburg Steel-
ers. He Coached
Los Viejos softball team, Women's softball, the Turtles, and Coronado Little
League Yankees.
A Rosary will be recited Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 301 Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM
87004. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, at 10:00a.m. Inurnment will follow at Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019