Frank Garcia

Molly and I would like to send our sincere condolences in the loss of my friend Frank. Frank and I were teammates in the Bernalillo Adult baseball team. Everyone loved and respected Frank for being a loyal friend. Love you carnal, rest in peace. Stay strong Virginia!!
Walter Lopez
Friend
