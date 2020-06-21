Frank H. Mercer
Frank H. Mercer passed away at home on June 15, 2020 among family. He was born on October 29, 1925 in Cleveland, OH and was a WWII veteran. Frank is survived by his wife of 66 years (Martha), 6 children and their partners, 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, brother, sister, and many nephews and nieces. Due to Covid, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Saint John's United Methodist Church in Albuquerque: 2626 Arizona St NE Albuquerque, NM 87110 or www.stjohns-abq.org
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.