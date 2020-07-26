Frank J. Chaves, Sr.







Frank J. Chaves Sr., 91, passed away peacefully at his home in Anaheim, CA on July 16, 2020.



Born on October 20, 1928 in Pajarito, Bernalillo County, NM to the late Nicodemus Chavez and Petrita Pena, Frank is preceded in death by his parents, as well as brothers Paul, Eloy, Manuel, Dan, Ben, and Nick. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Fina Chaves; sons Frank Jr., Anthony, and Adam (Caren); sister, Avelina Battaglia; brothers, Richard and Alex (Nadine); grandchildren, James (Nicole), Julie, Aaron (Olivia), Jessica, Antonio (Lorena), Sarafina, Young Adam, Nicodemus, Ramon; and great-grandchildren, Daniel, Jacinda, Christina, Samantha, Isabella, Jacob and Laila.



After graduating from Albuquerque High School, Frank enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a Corporal until 1948. Upon his return to his hometown, he enrolled at the University of New Mexico and later, at St. Joseph College on the Rio Grande where he studied mathematics and business. In 1952, after the birth of his first son, Frank Jr., he began a career as a postal worker, a position that he remained in for the next 11 years. In the spring of 1963, Frank, in partnership with his brothers, became a founder of the Parking Company of America (PCA), a successful business venture that eventually expanded nationwide and still remains today one of the most recognized parking and transportation management companies in the United States.



In September of 1967, Frank and his family left New Mexico and headed west to California, eventually settling in Anaheim, California. Over the course of the last (nearly) 53 years, he would serve as President of the PCA, establish and maintain a successful business, provide for his family, and watch his family continue to grow. A loved and adored husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend, he will be missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.





