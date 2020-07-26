1/1
Frank J. Chaves Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank J. Chaves, Sr.



Frank J. Chaves Sr., 91, passed away peacefully at his home in Anaheim, CA on July 16, 2020.

Born on October 20, 1928 in Pajarito, Bernalillo County, NM to the late Nicodemus Chavez and Petrita Pena, Frank is preceded in death by his parents, as well as brothers Paul, Eloy, Manuel, Dan, Ben, and Nick. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Fina Chaves; sons Frank Jr., Anthony, and Adam (Caren); sister, Avelina Battaglia; brothers, Richard and Alex (Nadine); grandchildren, James (Nicole), Julie, Aaron (Olivia), Jessica, Antonio (Lorena), Sarafina, Young Adam, Nicodemus, Ramon; and great-grandchildren, Daniel, Jacinda, Christina, Samantha, Isabella, Jacob and Laila.

After graduating from Albuquerque High School, Frank enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a Corporal until 1948. Upon his return to his hometown, he enrolled at the University of New Mexico and later, at St. Joseph College on the Rio Grande where he studied mathematics and business. In 1952, after the birth of his first son, Frank Jr., he began a career as a postal worker, a position that he remained in for the next 11 years. In the spring of 1963, Frank, in partnership with his brothers, became a founder of the Parking Company of America (PCA), a successful business venture that eventually expanded nationwide and still remains today one of the most recognized parking and transportation management companies in the United States.

In September of 1967, Frank and his family left New Mexico and headed west to California, eventually settling in Anaheim, California. Over the course of the last (nearly) 53 years, he would serve as President of the PCA, establish and maintain a successful business, provide for his family, and watch his family continue to grow. A loved and adored husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend, he will be missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved