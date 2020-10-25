1/1
Frank Mercer
{ "" }
Frank Mercer



Frank Mercer born October 29, 1925, in Cleveland Ohio, passed away on June 15, 2020 at the age 94. Frank served his country in the US Army during World War II as a Tec-5/corporal stationed in Hawaii. He served during the invasion of Okinawa and Korea. After the war, he earned a business degree from the University of New Mexico. He then built many successful businesses within the insurance industry while in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Taos.

Frank was proceeded in death by his parents, Frank G and Marie H. Mercer. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Martha, his six children Frank, John, Bill, Betsy, Annie and Rob along with their spouses, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and two siblings Hugh Mercer of Charleston, S.C. and Annabelle Francia-Kiss of Rochester, N.Y., in addition to many nieces and nephews.

Frank loved to dance and was always the life of the party - making everyone laugh with his off the cuff remarks. He will be missed by everyone who ever met him.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
