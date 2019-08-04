Frank R. Muniz
Frank R. Muniz, age 72, lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. Frank is survived by his beloved wife, Rosalie; daughters, Irene and husband, Johnny, and Rosemarie Muniz; brothers, Jerry Muniz, Albert Muniz and wife, Annabelle, Larry Muniz and wife, Eleanor and sister, Maria Marquez. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Rose Muniz. Please visit www.gabaldonmortuary.net to sign the guest book.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019