Frank S. Gonzales
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank S. Gonzales



Francisco "Frank" S. Gonzales, born March 22, 1946, died May 9, 2020. Frank was born and raised in Roswell, NM and left the state â€" moving to Virginia with his brother Ray and wife Inge. Soon, he joined Job Corps, where he completed his high school education and was trained in bookkeeping and drafting.

Frank took a timekeeping job with Fesco Plastics in Southern California. While there, he met and married his first wife, Grace Badtram, with whom he had two daughters, and Trudie Ann Gonzales Maney. Missing New Mexico, he moved his family to Albuquerque, where he applied to the Albuquerque Fire Department, now Albuquerque Fire Rescue. He had a 20-year career, retiring as a lieutenant, working out of the Fire Marshal's Office in hazardous materials.

Frank married Carolyn Form on June 4, 1977. They had three children, Ruben F. Gonzales, Crystal N. Gonzales Davis and Adrian M. Gonzales.

As an avid outdoorsman, Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and camping. His family brought him the most joy. Grandchildren include Jade Stark; Kiser, Brandon, Camden and Chase Davis; Mateo

Dominguez and Christian Maney.

Following his retirement, Frank took several jobs â€" working at Auto Zone, Home Depot, Lovelace Hospital security, U.S. Census and U.S. Border Patrol.

Frank is survived by his children Trudie, Ruben, Crystal and Adrian; siblings Rosa Sanchez, Gilbert Gonzales, and half-siblings Marta Perez and Abraham Gonzales.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Antonio M. and Guadalupe Sanchez Gonzales, daughter Jodi Ann Gonzales Stark, siblings Ray Gonzales, Lela Herrera and Guadalupe Gonzales; half-siblings Antonio ("Junior") Gonzales and Julio Gonzales; as well as step-siblings Socorro Miranda, Gile Chavez and Abel Chavez.

Services are scheduled for Wednesday, May 27 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 833 Arizona St. SE (on San Pedro, between Kathryn and Gibson SE.) Rosary is at 9:30 a.m., with memorial services at 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19, attendance is limited and social distancing and masks are required. Arrangements are made by Daniel's Family Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to American Parkinson Disease Association (https://www.apdaparkinson.org/).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Rosary
09:30 AM
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved