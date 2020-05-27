Frank S. Gonzales
Francisco "Frank" S. Gonzales, born March 22, 1946, died May 9, 2020. Frank was born and raised in Roswell, NM and left the state â€" moving to Virginia with his brother Ray and wife Inge. Soon, he joined Job Corps, where he completed his high school education and was trained in bookkeeping and drafting.
Frank took a timekeeping job with Fesco Plastics in Southern California. While there, he met and married his first wife, Grace Badtram, with whom he had two daughters, and Trudie Ann Gonzales Maney. Missing New Mexico, he moved his family to Albuquerque, where he applied to the Albuquerque Fire Department, now Albuquerque Fire Rescue. He had a 20-year career, retiring as a lieutenant, working out of the Fire Marshal's Office in hazardous materials.
Frank married Carolyn Form on June 4, 1977. They had three children, Ruben F. Gonzales, Crystal N. Gonzales Davis and Adrian M. Gonzales.
As an avid outdoorsman, Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and camping. His family brought him the most joy. Grandchildren include Jade Stark; Kiser, Brandon, Camden and Chase Davis; Mateo
Dominguez and Christian Maney.
Following his retirement, Frank took several jobs â€" working at Auto Zone, Home Depot, Lovelace Hospital security, U.S. Census and U.S. Border Patrol.
Frank is survived by his children Trudie, Ruben, Crystal and Adrian; siblings Rosa Sanchez, Gilbert Gonzales, and half-siblings Marta Perez and Abraham Gonzales.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Antonio M. and Guadalupe Sanchez Gonzales, daughter Jodi Ann Gonzales Stark, siblings Ray Gonzales, Lela Herrera and Guadalupe Gonzales; half-siblings Antonio ("Junior") Gonzales and Julio Gonzales; as well as step-siblings Socorro Miranda, Gile Chavez and Abel Chavez.
Services are scheduled for Wednesday, May 27 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 833 Arizona St. SE (on San Pedro, between Kathryn and Gibson SE.) Rosary is at 9:30 a.m., with memorial services at 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19, attendance is limited and social distancing and masks are required. Arrangements are made by Daniel's Family Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to American Parkinson Disease Association (https://www.apdaparkinson.org/).
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 27, 2020.