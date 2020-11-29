1/1
Frank Salazar
1932 - 2020
Frank Orlando Salazar



The Lord called Frank Orlando Salazar home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born Tuesday, May 24, 1932. He graduated from Menaul School and served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Frank received his Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from UNM and Master's in Guidance and Counseling from NIU in Dekalb, Illinois. He worked as a teacher, counselor and principal at APS and retired after 35 years. He was a member of the Optimist Club and Elks Club. Frank was an active member of Second Presbyterian Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Celia Salazar; two brothers, Schubert Salazar and Joseph Salazar; and his son, Ronald; and his wife, Reyna.

Frank is survived by his children, Dan (Karen) Salazar, Ruth Blea, Diana (Patrick) Candelaria, Randy (Carla) Salazar; grandchildren, Kellie Roche, Rosanne (Jared) Piatt, Krystal Salazar, Daniel (Amanda) Salazar, Armando (Amanda) Candelaria, Gregory Blea, Javier Salazar and Santiago Salazar; great-grandchildren, Silas, Noah, Olivia, Ava, Cruz and Ozric; sister, Mary Alice Salazar; and brothers, Gerald (Tina) Salazar (Lewisville, TX), David Salazar

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque, NM. For a more in-depth story on Frank, please visit our on-line guestbook. Please visit our online guest book at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Memories & Condolences

November 29, 2020
Frank was my colleague and friends. He helped me get my feet on the ground in APS and continued to help and mentor me as I became an elementary principal like Frank.
I will always keep a warm spot in my hey for him.
Sam Candelaria
Sam Candelaria
Coworker
November 29, 2020
Frank, you've gone on to your eternal life and have strengthened us to carry on in this one. Thank you for your faith, love of family, and great sense of humor! I'll always carry your memory with me.
Patrick
Family
