Frank Orlando SalazarThe Lord called Frank Orlando Salazar home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born Tuesday, May 24, 1932. He graduated from Menaul School and served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Frank received his Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from UNM and Master's in Guidance and Counseling from NIU in Dekalb, Illinois. He worked as a teacher, counselor and principal at APS and retired after 35 years. He was a member of the Optimist Club and Elks Club. Frank was an active member of Second Presbyterian Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Celia Salazar; two brothers, Schubert Salazar and Joseph Salazar; and his son, Ronald; and his wife, Reyna.Frank is survived by his children, Dan (Karen) Salazar, Ruth Blea, Diana (Patrick) Candelaria, Randy (Carla) Salazar; grandchildren, Kellie Roche, Rosanne (Jared) Piatt, Krystal Salazar, Daniel (Amanda) Salazar, Armando (Amanda) Candelaria, Gregory Blea, Javier Salazar and Santiago Salazar; great-grandchildren, Silas, Noah, Olivia, Ava, Cruz and Ozric; sister, Mary Alice Salazar; and brothers, Gerald (Tina) Salazar (Lewisville, TX), David SalazarIn lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque, NM. For a more in-depth story on Frank, please visit our on-line guestbook. Please visit our online guest book at