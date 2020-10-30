Frank SanchezFrank Sanchez, age 51, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born on September 12, 1969 in Albuquerque, NM.Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Emma Sanchez; and brother-in-law, Clarke Glover. He is survived by his sisters, Sylvia Dean, husband, Ray; Yolanda Alley, husband, Peter; brother, Jose Alvarez, wife, April, and Tia Maria Inez Ferrales.Frank was loved so much by his family, nieces, and nephews, Alex Glover, Nichole Glover, Jeremy Marquez, Andrew Clayton, Amanda Marquez, Jason Nunez, Gabriel, and Elysia, Audrey Crespin, husband, Pat, Lily, and Olivia. There are so many relatives and friends who loved him.Frank is remembered for his remarkable kindness, generosity, and love of cooking. He was loyal to the Dallas Cowboys, win or lose.A Memorial Service and celebration will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2020, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Wyoming. He will be laid to rest, privately, Monday, November 2, 2020, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Frank at