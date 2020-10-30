1/1
Frank Sanchez
1969 - 2020
Frank Sanchez



Frank Sanchez, age 51, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born on September 12, 1969 in Albuquerque, NM.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Emma Sanchez; and brother-in-law, Clarke Glover. He is survived by his sisters, Sylvia Dean, husband, Ray; Yolanda Alley, husband, Peter; brother, Jose Alvarez, wife, April, and Tia Maria Inez Ferrales.

Frank was loved so much by his family, nieces, and nephews, Alex Glover, Nichole Glover, Jeremy Marquez, Andrew Clayton, Amanda Marquez, Jason Nunez, Gabriel, and Elysia, Audrey Crespin, husband, Pat, Lily, and Olivia. There are so many relatives and friends who loved him.

Frank is remembered for his remarkable kindness, generosity, and love of cooking. He was loyal to the Dallas Cowboys, win or lose.

A Memorial Service and celebration will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2020, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Wyoming. He will be laid to rest, privately, Monday, November 2, 2020, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Frank at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Memorial service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Memories & Condolences

