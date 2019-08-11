Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
View Map
Frank Thompson Obituary
Frank Thompson



Frank Thompson, 82, celebrated a healing homecoming with the Lord Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at home with his

family. He is survived by his wife, Brooksene Thompson; his

daughters, Mi-

chelle Thompson-Loyd and husband Tony, Trina Collums and husband Jerry; grandchildren, Whitney Collums, Jason Loyd and wife Stephanie, Wellsley Stelly and husband Xan, Chelsea Van Klaveren and husband Kasey and Chad Collums; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Amelia, Joshua, Archer, Penelope, Jaymeson, and Calleigh; and many other family and friends.

Frank, ever the learner and entrepreneur, owned and operated several businesses, after serving honorably in the US Air Force. He spent his life studying the Bible, working with BSF, and supporting

Eagles Wings Ranch and

Navigators. Frank

met Brooksene in elementary school and they married during high school se-

nior week in

1955. Their love

story lasted 64 + years on this earth and continues in her heart.

Friends may visit Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Memorial Contributions may be made to Navigators, "Dale and Tracy Coffing" at

https://navstaff.org/give/23743131. Please visit our online guestbook for Frank at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
