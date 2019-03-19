Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank V. Varela. View Sign

Frank V. Varela







Frank V. Varela,



died peacefully



at the age of 94. Frank was born in Pecos NM, and lived in Albuquerque most



of his life.



He was preceded



in death by his



parents, Manuel



and Barbarita



Varela. He is survived by his sister, Delfina Garcia, and his sisters-in-law Ruby Varela and Grace Varela, his



children, Barbara



Varela-Schum, Pauline



Varela-Davila, Frank L. Varela, his seven grandchildren. Frank was a world war II veteran, who retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a 24-year member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid golfer who regularly participated in



senior-golf



tournaments. Frank was a loving son and brother, a devoted



father, and a



caring



grandfather.



Funeral Services will be held at St. Jude Catholic church on



Thursday, March 21, 2019. The rosary begins at 10:30 a.m. The mass is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. The interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Good Shepard Center, 218 Iron Ave SW, Alb, NM 87102. Donations will be received at GSC in memory of Frank V. Varela.



Frank V. VarelaFrank V. Varela,died peacefullyat the age of 94. Frank was born in Pecos NM, and lived in Albuquerque mostof his life.He was precededin death by hisparents, Manueland BarbaritaVarela. He is survived by his sister, Delfina Garcia, and his sisters-in-law Ruby Varela and Grace Varela, hischildren, BarbaraVarela-Schum, PaulineVarela-Davila, Frank L. Varela, his seven grandchildren. Frank was a world war II veteran, who retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a 24-year member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid golfer who regularly participated insenior-golftournaments. Frank was a loving son and brother, a devotedfather, and acaringgrandfather.Funeral Services will be held at St. Jude Catholic church onThursday, March 21, 2019. The rosary begins at 10:30 a.m. The mass is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. The interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Good Shepard Center, 218 Iron Ave SW, Alb, NM 87102. Donations will be received at GSC in memory of Frank V. Varela. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close