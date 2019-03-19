Frank V. Varela
Frank V. Varela,
died peacefully
at the age of 94. Frank was born in Pecos NM, and lived in Albuquerque most
of his life.
He was preceded
in death by his
parents, Manuel
and Barbarita
Varela. He is survived by his sister, Delfina Garcia, and his sisters-in-law Ruby Varela and Grace Varela, his
children, Barbara
Varela-Schum, Pauline
Varela-Davila, Frank L. Varela, his seven grandchildren. Frank was a world war II veteran, who retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a 24-year member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid golfer who regularly participated in
senior-golf
tournaments. Frank was a loving son and brother, a devoted
father, and a
caring
grandfather.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Jude Catholic church on
Thursday, March 21, 2019. The rosary begins at 10:30 a.m. The mass is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. The interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Good Shepard Center, 218 Iron Ave SW, Alb, NM 87102. Donations will be received at GSC in memory of Frank V. Varela.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 19, 2019