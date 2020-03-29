Frankie Aragon Jr.
Frankie Aragon jr, age 75, a resident of Albuquerque, NM passed on March 22, 2020. He is proceded in death by his wife Esther Aragon, his sons Adam and Patrick Aragon, his father Frank S. Aragon, brothers Robert and Simon, sisters Lina, Dewy and Priscilla. He is survived by his sister Stella, sons Frankie and Paul Aragon, grandchildren, Dominick, Francine, Ashley, Frankie Ray, Valentina, Paul, Amadeo, Jolia, Adam, Joleen, Justine, Janae, and Angelica. Great Grandchildren Angel, Aubrey, Arissa, Mariana, Manolo, and Audriana.
Due to the current situation, services for the public will be postponed until a later date and time.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2020