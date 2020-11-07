1/1
Frankie Galvan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frankie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frankie R. Galvan



Frankie R. Galvan born April 23, 1989, was called home by our heavenly Father, Tuesday October 27, 2020. Age 31, sadly left at a young age and joined his grandma

Kathy Galvan, his father Richard J.

Galvan, uncle Louie Galvan and aunt Joann Galvan.

He was a beloved son, humble, kind and caring brother. He is survived by mother Emma J. Yazzie, brothers Richard F. Galvan and Joseph Galvan, sister Samantha Galvan and niece Elizabeth M. Galvan. Frankie

lived here in Albuquerque all his life.

Services will be held at Daniel's Family Mortuary 9420 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Monday November 9, 2020 at 10:00am. Burial will be held immediately after service at San Carlos Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved