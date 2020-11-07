Frankie R. Galvan







Frankie R. Galvan born April 23, 1989, was called home by our heavenly Father, Tuesday October 27, 2020. Age 31, sadly left at a young age and joined his grandma



Kathy Galvan, his father Richard J.



Galvan, uncle Louie Galvan and aunt Joann Galvan.



He was a beloved son, humble, kind and caring brother. He is survived by mother Emma J. Yazzie, brothers Richard F. Galvan and Joseph Galvan, sister Samantha Galvan and niece Elizabeth M. Galvan. Frankie



lived here in Albuquerque all his life.



Services will be held at Daniel's Family Mortuary 9420 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Monday November 9, 2020 at 10:00am. Burial will be held immediately after service at San Carlos Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store