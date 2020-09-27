1/1
Frankie L. Piscitelli
Frankie L. Piscitelli, beloved wife, mother, sister, friend, and neighbor, died peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in her home. She was 92. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dominic (November 1, 1985), a veteran of three wars: WWII, Korea, and Vietnam; and by her siblings, Robert, Helen, Clara, Elsie, Ellis Ray, and Kitty. She leaves behind her beloved sister-in-law, Annie Piscitelli; her brother-in-law, Jack Carter; her six children, Laura (Gerry), Donna (Tom, deceased), Felicia, Joseph, Aimee (James), Mary (Jay); three grandchildren, Rebecca (James), Raphael (Karris), Gabrielle; and her great-grandson, Elliott (Emily). She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and special friends, including Kwong and Linda Chu and their family; Sharon and Ron Fox and their family. In lieu of flowers, we ask people donate to one of Frankie's favorite charities: Animal Humane of New Mexico (animalhumanenm.org/donate/), American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org/), Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW, www.vfw.org/) Or any veteran society you choose. Frankie Lee will be buried with Dominic at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in a private service. Please visit our online guestbook for Frankie at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
